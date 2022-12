You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The What, When and Why of Investigator Financial Conflict of Interest Review NIH Only Air date: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our speakers include Tonia Awoniyi, Director of the NIH Ethics Office (NEO) who will be joined for the Q&A portion of the session by NEO colleagues Kristin Meredith, NEO Deputy Director, and Kim Cuozzo, Supervisory Ethics Specialist. In addition to these representatives from the NEO, Jonathan Green, Director of OHSRP and Heather Bridge, Director of the OHSRP office of Policy and Accreditation, will be presenting this session. Topics to be addressed include the following: • Investigator financial disclosure: “Ethics Matters – What, When, & Why” • Available resources for investigators • Conflict of Interest Committee (COIC) review of inventions resulting in royalties Author: Tonia Awoniyi, Jonathan Green, Heather Bridge Runtime: 1 hour