You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines & Antibody Landscapes Air date: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: COVID-19 Scientific Interest Group Lecture Series



It can often feel like we can’t catch up to the newest SARS-CoV-2 variants. SARS-CoV-2 virus evolution is not predictable nor linear. Fortunately, our immune response to the virus and vaccine are not linear either. So instead of keeping up with the latest variant, can we broaden the immune response to cover areas where the virus may emerge? This talk will describe SARS-CoV-2 virus evolution and will discuss NIAID trials evaluating how to use different variant vaccines to broaden the antibody landscape to SARS-CoV-2.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/covid-19-sig-lecture-series Author: John Beigel, M.D., Associate Director for Clinical Research, NIAID, NIH Runtime: 1 hour