NIH-FDA Immunology Interest Group 1.11.23 HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Klaus Früh’s research focuses on understanding the molecular interaction between viral pathogens and their hosts, particularly the identification and characterization of viral gene products that modulate the innate and adaptive immune responses. This knowledge is translated into the development and improvement of cytomegalovirus (CMV)-vectored vaccines which are unique in their ability to persistently maintain an immune shield of so called effector memory T cells, including highly unconventional (MHC-II and MHC-E) restricted CD8+ T cells. CMV vectored vaccines have shown protection in non-human primate models of AIDS, TB, and Malaria and this novel vector concept is currently developed for both prophylactic and therapeutic vaccination against a number of chronic viral, bacterial and parasitic diseases as well as cancer. Dr. Früh is also co-founder and board member of VIR Biotechnology, a biotechnology company that harnesses the power of the immune system to prevent and treat infectious diseases.



Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes