You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Minimally Verbal/Non-Speaking Individuals with Autism: Research Directions for Interventions to Promote Language and Communication Air date: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The overall goal is a focused workshop to identify research needs and directions for improving language/communication outcomes for minimally verbal, non-speaking children and adults with autism. The webinar, open to all, will focus on novel interventions, research designs and methods for intervention studies, and meaningful outcome measures, to foster development of critical research studies addressing the communication needs of this population. The agenda and names of participating speakers will be available. Author: Judith Cooper Runtime: 4 hours