Office of AIDS Research Advisory Council Meeting - March 2023 Air date: Thursday, March 2, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the 62nd Office of AIDS Research Advisory Council meeting. The meeting is a FACA regulated meeting that is set to meet three times a year and is to be open to the public via NIH video cast. The 62nd meeting of the OARAC will include: the OAR Director’s Report; brief discussion of updates from the OARAC Clinical Guidelines Working Groups; updates from the NIH Advisory Council Representatives and other presentations. Author: Office of AIDS Research Runtime: 5 hours