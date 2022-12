You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Bids Dr. Fauci Farewell NIH Only Air date: Friday, December 16, 2022, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Virtual farewell event to celebrate the remarkable career of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. For more information, please visit: https://employees.nih.gov/pages/farewell-dr-fauci.aspx





Guest of Honor:

Anthony Fauci, M.D., Director, NIAID Moderator:

John Burklow, Acting Chief of Staff, NIH Speakers:

Lawrence Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D., Performing the Duties of the Director of the NIH

John Gallin, M.D., Associate Director for Clinical Research, NIH

Cliff Lane, M.D., Deputy Director for Clinical Research, NIAID

Francis Collins, M.D., Ph.D., Special Projects Advisor to the President of the United States

Christine Grady, Ph.D., Chief, Department of Bioethics, NIH Author: NIH Runtime: 1 hour