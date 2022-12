You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Michael E. DeBakey Lecture in the History of Medicine - September 2023 - Mrs. Medicine: Doctors’ Wives and the Making of Modern American Health Care Air date: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: 7th annual Michael E. DeBakey Lecture in the History of Medicine: Marrying a doctor was presented as an aspirational goal for many young women in the twentieth century United States. For those who succeeded in securing a physician husband, however, married life was often hard work. From fundraising for hospital construction to waging political campaigns to answering patients’ phone calls, the doctor’s wife was an essential part of the growth of the American health care system as we know it. Drawing on a wide variety of NLM resources—particularly the publications of medical women’s auxiliary groups—this talk will argue that an understanding of marriage and domestic partnership has been an unfortunately neglected key element in our histories of medicine. Author: Kelly S. O’Donnell, PhD—Lecturer, History of Science and Medicine, Yale University, and 2019 NLM Michael E. DeBakey Fellow Runtime: 1 hour