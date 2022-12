You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Global Medicine in China and Taiwan: A Diasporic History Air date: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: By examining two case studies on how the Chinese diaspora became central in shaping biomedicine in China and Taiwan from 1937 to 1970, Dr. Soon will make a case for a new historical concept of global medicine. “Global medicine” highlights the multivalent and multidirectional flows of transnational medical practices and ideas that shaped Chinese East Asia in the twentieth century. The first case study examines how Chinese American medical personnel established the first Chinese blood bank in New York and Kunming during the Second World War. The second case study reveals how Singapore-born and Edinburgh-educated Dr. Robert Lim, and his international collaborators relocated the National Defense Medical Center from China to Taiwan in 1948 despite numerous challenges arising from the tumultuous Chinese Civil War. This presentation reveals the critical intersections of international expertise, transnational connections, and diasporic affect in shaping medicine and society in modern China and Taiwan. Author: Wayne Soon, PhD—Associate Professor of History, Vassar College Runtime: 1 hour