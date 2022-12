You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

COVID Comics: Decentering White Narratives in Graphic Medicine During the COVID-19 Pandemic Air date: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Graphic Medicine Manifesto (2015) defines Graphic Medicine as “the intersection of the medium of comics and the discourse of healthcare.” Since the field emerged over a decade ago as a legitimate area of scholarly inquiry, artistic creativity, and interest for medical professionals, patients, and caregivers alike, the NLM has engaged with it in different ways, growing its collection of graphic narratives exploring experiences of illness and organizing a traveling exhibition, "Graphic Medicine: Ill-Conceived & Well-Drawn!” through display panels and a variety of events to raise awareness about this burgeoning field. Despite efforts to diversify the field of Graphic Medicine, many have lamented the fact that it continued to center white narratives. In this talk, Dr. Bayoumi explores the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has changed this. She argues that the nature of the pandemic, as a major global event affecting health all over the planet and disproportionately impacting communities of color, meant that many more BIPOC and other people of the global majority have produced diverse narratives of COVID, graphic and otherwise. She claims that COVID’s diversifying effect on Graphic Medicine is indelible and is paving the way for the expression of many more diverse graphic narratives of health and illness. Author: Soha Bayoumi, PhD (She/They)—Senior Lecturer, Medicine, Science, and the Humanities, Johns Hopkins University Runtime: 1 hour