James H. Cassedy Lecture in the History of Medicine 02.02.23 - The Many Faces of Diabetes: Complications and Debility in Late 20th Century America Air date: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: 14th annual James H. Cassedy Lecture in the History of Medicine: Diabetes has played a key role in multiple twentieth century movements from the Progressive era to Black Lives Matter. Diabetes is also a window into the many complications of this chronic disease, including amputations, chronic kidney failure, disability, and the ramifications of racism as a public health threat. The many complications of diabetes reveal questions of structural inequality, environmental racism, and medical neglect that inform disease experience. Highlighting the use of some NLM historical collections and his broader work with the higher education modules of the NLM Traveling Exhibition Program, this talk uses diabetes as a window into the Civil Rights and Post-Civil Rights era to rethink the meaning of chronic disease and activism. Secondly, this talk highlights the dual epidemics of amputation and chronic kidney disease that reveal staggering inequalities in public health resources. Author: Richard M. Mizelle, Jr, PhD—Associate Professor of History, University of Houston Runtime: 1 hour