Sergio Pontejo - Chemokines and anionic phospholipids: new binding partners for microbial killing and apoptotic cell clearance. HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Virologist and biochemist studying the immune evasion strategies deployed by viruses to gain new insights into the mechanisms of the immune system and identify new targets for anti-microbial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory therapies.



Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes