Julie Zikherman - Balancing tolerance and immunity downstream of the antigen receptor HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Zikherman is interested in understanding how B cell behavior is regulated after encounter with either “self” or “foreign” antigens. They postulate that overlapping mechanisms are at play in both scenarios. Their lab seeks to define the rules that govern B cell responses to specific features of foreign antigens, including antigen affinity, valency and co-stimulatory signals. They are also interested in how the clonal composition of both the pre- and post-immune B cell repertoires is regulated. Against this backdrop, they want to understand how self-reactive B cells, despite chronic antigen engagement of the B cell receptor, are restrained from inappropriate activation and differentiation into antibody-secreting plasma cells. They want to define how this process is disrupted in a variety of autoimmune disease states, and how normal regulatory mechanisms (both biochemical and transcriptional) can be harnessed to restore tolerance and optimize vaccine responses. To do so, their lab takes a range of creative approaches that span mouse genetics, cellular immunology, and genomics in order to address these questions. In particular, they have characterized and exploited novel reporter mice (NUR77-eGFP BAC transgenic) in which B cell receptor signaling drives expression of eGFP. This reporter serves as an in vivo sensor of both self and foreign antigen encounter, and serves to unmask enormous clonal heterogeneity among superficially uniform populations of B cells. Recent work has focused on dissecting the distinct roles of the IgM and IgD B cell receptor isotypes in regulating the immune responses of self-reactive B cells.



Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes