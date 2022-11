You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Bioengineering Measurement of Receptor Biomarkers: Towards Cell Signaling Control in Health and Disease NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dysregulated vascularization is a hallmark of many disorders, including cancers, obesity, atherosclerosis, and the list is still growing. However, researchers have yet to achieve the promise of controlling vascularization to improve human health. We believe that Bioengineering, as a discipline, offers two key advantages for achieving this promise: 1) the sensitive tools and methods that have been engineered to quantitatively measure tissue and vascular microenvironments and 2) systems approaches, which integrate measurements and offer predictive insights. These approaches offer novel platforms for drug discovery and clinical translation. We will present the progress our research group has achieved towards vascular signal measurement and control. We will also show how applying such approaches to women’s health can improve outcomes in labor and delivery.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/biomedical-engineering-scientific-interest-group Author: Dr. Princess Imoukhuede, PhD Runtime: 1 hour