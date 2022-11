You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NHLBI Obesity, Nutrition and Physical Activity Seminar - Pregnancy and Sleep Disordered Breathing: Navigating a Two Way Street NIH Only Air date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In this one-hour webinar, NHLBI-funded investigator, Dr. Ghada Bourjeily, M.D., will present her current research on pregnancy and sleep disordered breathing, including the impact of the perinatal period on screening, diagnosis, and treatment of sleep disordered breathing in women with overweight and obesity, as well as the adverse perinatal outcomes associated with sleep disordered breathing. Dr. Bourjeily is a Professor in the Department of Medicine and member of the Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine (PCCSM) and Obstetric Medicine divisions at Brown University. She also serves as Associate Chief for Academic Advancement in Women’s Services and Director of Research and Training at the Women’s Medicine Collaborative. Dr. Bourjeily’s clinical expertise includes the management of pulmonary and sleep disorders in pregnancy and in women planning pregnancy. Her research is focused on the mechanistic and clinical connection between sleep disordered breathing and maternal and neonatal outcomes, particularly cardiometabolic disorders linked to severe maternal morbidity and maternal mortality. Author: Ghada Bourjeily, M.D., Brown University Runtime: 1 hour