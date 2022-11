You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Combination Immunotherapy in HPV Associated Malignancies and Other Solid Tumors HHS Only Air date: Friday, November 18, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: CCR Grand Rounds



Dr. Strauss received his M.D. from Stony Brook University Medical Center School of Medicine in 2010 and completed his internal medicine residency at Montefiore Medical Center in 2013. He joined the NCI Medical Oncology Service as a Medical Oncology Fellow in 2013. Dr. Strauss was the Co-Director of the Clinical Trials Group of the Laboratory of Tumor Immunology and Biology, NCI. He is currently the Clinical Director of CIO Combination Immunotherapy Group. He is board certified in medical oncology and internal medicine. Dr. Strauss was part of the larger effort of the Laboratory of Tumor Immunology and Biology to create new immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Dr. Strauss’s areas of expertise include immunotherapy, therapeutic cancer vaccines and immune checkpoint inhibitors.



The Center for Cancer Research Grand Rounds provides a weekly series of lectures that discuss the most up-to-date research regarding new detection methods and treatment modalities and their potential applications. These lectures are designed to enhance professional effectiveness and lead to a change in patient care and management of disease by facilitating the movement of experimental concepts from the bench to the bedside. Author: Julius Strauss, M.D., Center for Cancer Research, NCI Runtime: 1 hour