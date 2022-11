You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Considerations for Modernizing the Informed Consent Process NIH Only Air date: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our December OHSRP Education Series features two guest speakers for our session titled, Considerations for Modernizing the Informed Consent Process. Christine Suver and Nichelle Cobb will present a project they collaborated on, along with others at Emory University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, to improve the informed consent process for an Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center study involving individuals with mild cognitive impairment. They helped to develop a platform for presenting information that incorporated best practices for informed consent. Christine and Nichelle will discuss design considerations and how they might be incorporated into improving informed consent beyond this project. Objectives for this session: • Discuss challenges with informed consent • Illustrate key design principles to enhance readability that were followed to improve an informed consent process for an Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center study • Explore barriers to improving informed consent and how research teams and IRBs might overcome them Author: Christine Suver and Nichelle Cobb Runtime: 1 hour