Indian Health Service Director’s Awards Ceremony 2022 Air date: Friday, November 18, 2022, 1:00:00 PM

The Director of the Indian Health Service (IHS) recognizes individuals or groups of employees whose special efforts and contributions, beyond regular duty requirements, have resulted in significant benefits to the IHS strategic goals, objectives, and programs, customers and fulfillment of the IHS mission.



Commencement by the Master of Ceremonies Leonard Thomas, M.D., Director, Albuquerque Area



Posting of the Colors Surgeon General’s Honor Guard



Traditional Opening Glorinda Segay, Ph.D., Director, Division of Behavioral Health, Office of Clinical and Preventive Services



IHS Director's Remarks Roselyn Tso, Director, Indian Health Service Presentation of Awards IHS Director's Special Recognition Award IHS Director's Awards IHS Director's Awards for Customer Service IHS Pandemic Heroism Awards USPHS Commissioned Corps Honor Awards Extraordinary Length of Service Awards HHS Green Champion Awards Luana Reyes Leadership Award Presentation Closing Remarks Roselyn Tso, Director, Indian Health Service Retiring of the Colors Surgeon General's Honor Guard