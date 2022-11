You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2022 NIH Annual Tribal Advisory Committee Meeting Air date: Thursday, December 8, 2022, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Tribal Advisory Committee (TAC) serves as an advisory body to the NIH, helping to ensure that Tribal Nations have meaningful and timely input in developing NIH policies, programs, and priorities affected by American Indian and Alaska Native communities. The TAC Delegates and their technical advisors meet annually, in person or virtually. The NIH TAC representatives are from the 12 Indian Health Service (IHS) Areas: Alaska, Albuquerque, Bemidji, Billings, California, Great Plains, Nashville, Navajo, Oklahoma, Phoenix, Portland, and Tucson. In addition, there are representations from the National at-large Tribal member positions. To learn more about the NIH TAC, click here.



For more information go to https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/thro Author: David Wilson, Ph.D. Tribal Health Research Office Runtime: 4 hours, 30 minutes