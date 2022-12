You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Highlights of Pandemic Related Successes in Tribal Communities, a webinar co-sponsored by the NIH RECOVER, NIH CEAL, and the NIH Tribal Health Research Office NIH Only Air date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NIH Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery Initiative, also called NIH RECOVER, in partnership with the Community Engagement Alliance (CEAL) and the Tribal Health Research Office (THRO) invites research teams to attend the Highlights of Pandemic Related Successes in Tribal Communities Webinar on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 2PM – 4PM EST. This exciting webinar, tailored specifically for research team members across RECOVER, CEAL and NIH, will spotlight successful approaches used during the COVID-19 pandemic to engage members of Tribal Communities. Panelists will share how they met the needs and priorities of these communities and how they overcame barriers to vaccination. The panelists and participants will discuss best practices shown for engagement around COVID related research which might be applicable to other research efforts and public health matters of importance. The webinar will feature a series of presentations, followed by a panel discussion and live Q&A, and will be moderated by Mose A. Herne, MPH, MS, Senior Advisor of the Tribal Health Research Office (THRO). The panelists include: • Laura Hammitt, MD is the Director of Infectious Disease Programs at the Center for Indigenous Health and an Associate Professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, where she has been on faculty since 2011. Dr. Hammitt has over 20 years of experience studying viral and bacterial respiratory infections and works in partnership with Native American communities in the southwest United States to understand and address infectious diseases in a culturally informed manner. • Shawnell Damon, MPH, MSc is the Acting Public Health Director of the Navajo Area Indian Health Service. She has worked to implement Health Promotion Disease Prevention programs that include teaching and training through public health activities and events which focuses on self-awareness, health literacy, and cultural competency throughout the Navajo community. • CAPT Holly Van Lew, PharmD, BCPS, AAHIVP is an Advance Practice Pharmacist at the Indian Health Service. She is a national trainer for multiple Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician Immunization Certificate Programs, having trained over 1,500 pharmacists, students, and technicians to administer vaccines. Holly works at the local, regional, and national level to educate pharmacists, providers, and nurses about immunizations with a focus on addressing patient vaccine needs at every encounter. If you are a part of a research team working in RECOVER, CEAL, or other initiatives striving to engage tribal communities, we invite you to register for the event here: https://nih.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN__0nqUNMrTRaDXStXug1kGA NIH RECOVER is a study that aims to understand, prevent, and treat the long-term health effects that make up Long COVID. All of those affected by COVID, whether patients, caregivers, or representatives of all communities, including those hit hardest by COVID, are critical to the RECOVER Initiative’s success. Learn more at https://recovercovid.org/. CEAL works closely with the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 to provide trustworthy, science-based information through active community engagement and outreach to the people hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of building long-lasting partnerships as well as improving diversity and inclusion in our research response to COVID-19. For more information, visit https://covid19community.nih.gov/. THRO was established in 2015 to ensure meaningful input from and collaboration with Tribal Nations on NIH policies, programs, and priorities. It is the central point of contact at NIH for federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) Tribes throughout the U.S. and the coordination hub for Tribal health research activities at NIH. For more information, visit https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/thro. For questions, please email RECOVER@nih.gov. Closed captioning and an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter will be provided for this event.



For more information go to https://recovercovid.org/news-events Author: NIH Runtime: 2 hours