You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Clinical Center Morbidity and Mortality Rounds: Safer Use of Opioids NIH Only Air date: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: CC M&M Rounds provide a systems based approach to addressing safety events and near misses. This presentation will include four case presentations by a multidisciplinary panel, followed a keynote discussion by the Chief of Pain and Palliative Care. The discussion will focus on the approach to pain medication use and improved controls at the Clinical Center to prevent harm. Author: Office of Patient Safety and Clinical Quality, Clinical Center, NIH Runtime: 1 hour