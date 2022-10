You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIDCR Clinical Research Fellowship Grand Rounds Air date: Friday, November 4, 2022, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local

Please join us for the NIDCR Clinical Research Fellowship Grand Rounds. Lecture Title: "Complications and Diagnosis of Sjögren’s Syndrome and Clinical Trials for Treatment"



Presenter: Athena Papas, DMD, PhD, FACD

Date: Friday, November 4, 2022

Time: 10:00am -11:00am

Location: Lipsett Amphitheater – Videocast



Overview: Sjögren’s Syndrome is an autoimmune disease that causes salivary gland dysfunction and subsequent severe dry mouth, which can lead to a significant reduction in quality of life. Dr. Papas will discuss her research that considers the cognitive issues and oral complications seen in Sjögren’s syndrome, as well as new methods for its diagnosis and recent clinical trials aimed at treating it. Presenter’s Bio: Dr. Athena Papas received a D.M.D. from Harvard University School of Dental Medicine and a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and completed a predoctoral fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital and the NIDCR. She did a postdoctoral fellowship at the Boston Children's Hospital Medical Center and now holds an appointment at the Tufts Medical Center. Dr. Papas is the Erling Johansen Professor of Dental Research and the Distinguished Professor of Diagnostic Sciences at the Tufts School of Dental Medicine. Her research has covered multiple areas of translational research, including medication and device therapies and caries incidence and remineralization in medically compromised patients with an emphasis on those suffering from Sjögren’s. She has conducted over 100 randomized clinical trials, including phase I-IV FDA trials. Dr. Papas has received multiple awards including the IADR Distinguished Scientist Award, Gavel Award, the Lucy Hobbs Award, the Sjögren’s Champion and Healthcare Professional Leadership Awards, and Celtics Hero Among Us Award. About the NIDCR Clinical Research Fellowship Grand Rounds: The NIDCR Clinical Research Fellowship Grand Rounds began in early 2014 and occurs quarterly each year. Leading scientists and clinicians address advances in clinical, translational, and basic research in areas related to the dental, oral, and craniofacial complex and bone metabolism. Author: Athena Papas, DMD, PhD, FACD Runtime: 1 hour