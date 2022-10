You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

PROTECT Electronic IRB (eIRB) Go-Live Town Hall NIH Only Air date: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In preparation for the transition to the new NIH electronic IRB (eIRB) system in early December, we will feature a “PROTECT Electronic IRB (eIRB) Go-Live Town Hall.” The session will be presented by the NIH PROTECT implementation executive team and the project manager. Topics that will be covered: • Expectations for week of PROTECT Go Live • Logging into PROTECT for the first time • Migrated protocols • End user go-live support • OPS/use of Protrak interface Author: NIH PROTECT implementation executive team and the project manager Runtime: 1 hour