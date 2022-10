You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Advancing the Science of Community-Engaged Health Disparities Research [Day 2] Air date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NHLBI Center for Translational Research and Implementation Science (CTRIS) will host a two-day virtual workshop that focuses on advancing the science of community-engaged health disparities research. The workshop brings together researchers, healthcare providers, community partners, and government officials to discuss lessons learned from NIH-funded community-engaged research, new research methods, and the value of community partner relationships. Participants will examine the principles, methodologies, and latest developments in community-engaged research. They also will explore how the application of this research can help reduce health disparities and promote health equity. Panel sessions will highlight: Lessons learned from NIH-funded community engaged research efforts, such as the Community Engagement Alliance Against COVID-19 Disparities (CEAL) Novel methodologies and advancements that are shaping the future of community-engaged heath disparities research



For more information go to https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/events/2022/advancing-science-community-engaged-health-disparities-research Author: Sylvia Trent Adams, Lisa Angeline Cooper, Eliseo J. PĂ©rez-Stable, George Mensah Runtime: 5 hours