You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Dr. Mark Hallett Festschrift Air date: Monday, December 12, 2022, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This event will be set as a hybrid gathering for the motor control and movement disorders scientific community. With the upcoming retirement of Dr Hallett, this event will bridge young and older investigators, providing an opportunity to build a community among scientists. This event is planned to occur in-person, as networking via virtual format is incredibly difficult. Author: Dr. Mark Hallett Runtime: 8 hours