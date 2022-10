You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Director's Seminar Series: Human B cells in health and disease HHS Only Air date: Friday, November 18, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: B cells contribute to adaptive immunity through two major cellular compartments: long-lived plasma cells that produce protective antibodies and memory B cells that can respond rapidly to pathogens upon re-encounter. However, B cells are highly heterogeneous and can become dysregulated and ineffective or pathogenic in certain settings such as chronic infections, autoimmunity, or immune deficiencies. In HIV infection, very few people can control the virus without antiretroviral therapy and very few people can generate virus-neutralizing antibodies. During chronic HIV viremia, both plasma cells and memory B cells become dysregulated because of persistent immune activation and acquire distinctive phenotypes that are also observed under other chronic conditions. Some of these phenotypes have been observed in the context of SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination. However, in contrast to HIV, most exposures to SARS-CoV-2 gives rise to protective immunity through the generation of neutralizing antibodies and long-lasting virus-specific memory B cells. This seminar discusses how B cells respond to different viral pathogens, namely HIV and SARS-CoV-2, and how differences in the responses to each pathogen can advance our understanding of humoral immunity and help identify correlates of protective immunity following infection or vaccination. Author: Susan Moir, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour