You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NICHD Stilbirth Working Group of Council [November] Air date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NICHD Stillbirth Working Group of Council is charged with providing a report to the National Advisory Child Health and Human Development Council focusing on the current barriers to collecting data on stillbirths throughout the United States, communities at higher risk of stillbirth, the psychological impact and treatment for mothers following stillbirth, and known risk factors for stillbirth. Author: The Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Runtime: 5 hours