You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIMHD Director's Seminar Series - Dr. Judith A. James Air date: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: As Vice President of Clinical Affairs and Chair of Arthritis and Clinical Immunology, Judith A. James, M.D., Ph.D., leads the largest research program at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF). Dr. James and her research group focus on understanding the causes and mechanisms of autoimmune disease onset, the evolution of autoantibodies, and the interplay of genes and environment in systemic autoimmunity. Her talk is entitled, “Improve Rheumatic Disease/Decrease Disability in American Indians.” Author: Dr. Judith A. James Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes