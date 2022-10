You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Latin America: Synergizing Health Research Across the Hemisphere Air date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In order to accomplish its mission to lead scientific research to improve minority health and reduce health disparities, NIMHD translates and disseminates relevant research information. This workshop is a platform to discuss research opportunities to reduce health and health care disparities related to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) with the highest disease burden and mortality in Latin America and among U.S. Hispanic/Latino populations. Experts in diverse disciplines will share advances, challenges, best practices, and lessons learned in clinical, health services/health systems, and community-engaged research related to NCDs conducted throughout Latin America. A central interest of the workshop is to discuss current and potential research strategies and other perspectives in countries from which most U.S. Hispanics/Latinos identify their heritage, resulting in mutual benefit to both U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities and Latin America. Author: NIMHD Runtime: 9 hours, 30 minutes