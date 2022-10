You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Scientific Workforce Diversity Seminar Series: How Do Diversity Supplements Impact Careers in Biomedical and Behavioral Research? Air date: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 1:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This seminar will feature a panel of experts from academia and NIH, who will share their evaluations on the impact of diversity supplements on researchers' career paths. The panelists will also discuss future directions for enhancing research on the outcomes of these supplements, and personal experience with diversity supplements.



For more information go to https://diversity.nih.gov/science-diversity/swd-seminar-series Author: NIH Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes