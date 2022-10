You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Gender and Health Workshop Concurrent Session: Modifiable Factors & Social Determinants of Health Air date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 2:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In recognition of the significant health impacts of gender as a social and cultural variable, the NIH ORWH and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver NICHD convened a series of roundtable discussions for NIH staff members in the fall of 2021. Participants discussed the landscape of NIH-supported research on gender roles, gender norms, and gender inequity and identified opportunities in this space. This scientific workshop is an exciting opportunity to convene the extramural community, NIH scientific and program staff members, and other stakeholders to discuss methods and best practices for biomedical and sociobehavioral research on gender roles, gender norms, and gender inequity.



For more information go to https://orwh.od.nih.gov/about/newsroom/events/gender-and-health-impacts-of-structural-sexism-gender-norms-relational-power-dynamics-and-gender Author: NIH, ORWH Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes