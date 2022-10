You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

SCORE 2022 Annual Meeting Air date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Specialized Centers of Research Excellence on Sex Differences, or SCORE, program is the only NIH cooperative agreement program supporting disease-agnostic research on sex differences. Each center serves as a national resource for translational research to identify the role of biological sex differences in the health of women. The purpose of the SCORE Annual Meeting is to highlight the yearly research achievements of the 11 centers in the SCORE program to disseminate findings and promote collaboration. At this year’s SCORE Annual Meeting, Cara Tannenbaum, M.D., M.Sc., Scientific Director of the Institute of Gender and Health at the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, will present the keynote address “Next Generation Sex and Gender Science.”



For more information go to https://orwh.od.nih.gov/about/newsroom/events/specialized-centers-of-research-excellence-on-sex-differences-score-2022-annual-meeting-keynote Author: NIH, ORWH Runtime: 1 hour