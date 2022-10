You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

MRI of Neuromodulation (Day 1) Air date: Monday, October 17, 2022, 8:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: During recent years, neuromodulation techniques such as transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and deep brain stimulation (DBS), as well as alternative methods using optical and ultrasonic modulations, have become an important means to study how complex neural circuits interact in the brain, to manipulate human cognition, and to treat brain disorders. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can now be performed either concurrently with or pre- and post-these neuromodulation techniques to visualize their effects on the human brain, to understand the neurophysiological mechanism, and to improve their efficacy. The proposed workshop will bring together a diverse group of scientists and clinicians as well as industry partners who are interested in developing and applying advanced MRI techniques to visualize, understand, and quantify neuromodulation effects on the human brain. This workshop will be the first of its kind on the topic of MRI in neuromodulation in ISMRM history and will integrate presentations with ample discussion periods covering advances in various MRI techniques for neuromodulation (electromagnetic field mapping, functional connectivity, arterial spin labeled perfusion and permeability, temperature and acoustic radiation force imaging, etc.), preclinical animal models and cellular-level mechanisms of neuromodulation, and safety issues related to MRI with neuromodulation devices. Existing and emerging clinical applications for MRI in neuromodulation and biomarker development will be discussed between academic and industry partners.



Explain the state-of-the-art and latest developments of concurrent MRI and neuromodulation techniques including tDCS, TMS, DBS, and emerging optical and ultrasonic modulations; Define the biophysical and neurophysiological parameters that can be measured by MRI of neuromodulation; Recognize the potentials and challenges of in-vivo MRI mapping of neuromodulation; and Identify the suitable clinical applications and associated barriers need to be overcome for the translation ofMRI in neuromodulation.



For more information go to https://www.ismrm.org/workshops/2022/Neuromodulation/