NICHD Global Health Conference: Socio-ecological Factors and the Double Burden of Malnutrition Among Children and Adolescents in Low- and Middle-Income Countries - 10.19.22 Air date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 12:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The purpose of this conference is to better understand recent etiological and socio-ecological factors that are contributing to the increased prevalence of the double burden of malnutrition and the implications for long-term health outcomes among children and adolescents (ages 3 to 18 years) in low- and middle-income countries. Author: NICHD/Jenelle Walker Runtime: 5 hours