NIH Director's Seminar Series: Development of targeted and immune-based therapies for urothelial carcinomas and rare genitourinary tumors Air date: Friday, October 7, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Apolo’s work has focused on the development of targeted therapies, with a focus on angiogenesis, MET inhibitors, and immunotherapies for the treatment of urothelial cancer and rare genitourinary tumors, and to further our understanding of the pathways driving these diseases. She has investigated the patterns of oncogenic tyrosine-kinase pathway-related alterations in bladder cancer for targeted therapy approaches and has demonstrated the innate and adaptive immunomodulatory properties of cabozantinib. From these mechanisms, she has conducted pioneering research into novel therapies for bladder, kidney, and rare genitourinary cancers leading to FDA approval of avelumab for bladder cancer, and cabozantinib/nivolumab combination for kidney cancer. In her talk, she will discuss the clinical development of these therapies, from phase 1 studies through phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of urothelial cancer and rare genitourinary tumors. Author: Andrea Apolo, M.D. Runtime: 1 hour