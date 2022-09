You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Global Food/ Nutrition Insecurity Webinar Series Proposal (week 1) Air date: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The goal is to highlight innovative research projects on nutrition and food insecurity and health outcomes in global settings and identify lessons learned and opportunities for adaption in the US. The objectives are to understand the multi-sector factors and the relationship of food insecurity, diet quality and safety and eating patterns, and diet-related diseases in the international contexts; Explore definition and measurement approaches to food and nutrition insecurity; Learn about innovative research interventions, methodology, and program initiatives across different countries to help address food insecurity and promote health equity in different settings; and Explore gaps, challenges, and opportunities for promoting implementation science research and potential dissemination of impactful food security research interventions. Author: Susan Vorkoper Runtime: 1 hour