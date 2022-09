You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Assembly of Scientists (AOS) Town Hall NIH Only Air date: Friday, September 23, 2022, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The agenda for the 2022 AOS Town Hall includes: • NIH Assembly of Scientists – brief history, structure, accomplishments and upcoming election, Drs. Bibi Bielekova and Kathy Calvo (10 min.) • 2021 AOS survey, Dr. Melissa Brotman (5-7 min.) • Introduction of Dr. Nina Schor–Acting DDIR, Dr. Michael Gottesman (3-5 min.) • Forward vision for the NIH IRP, Dr. Nina Schor (15 min.) • What role does the NIH IRP play in fulfilling the NIH mission and how can the AOS best serve both the DDIR and NIH Director, Dr. Lawrence Tabak (15 min.) • Questions (10 min.) Author: NIH Assembly of Scientists Runtime: 1 hour