INCLUDE Building a Diverse Community for Down Syndrome Research Air date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Join the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the INCLUDE Project Team on September 20 and 21, 2022 as we host a virtual workshop to inform our efforts to enhance diversity and inclusion in Down syndrome research. The INCLUDE project was launched in 2018 to address health concerns and quality-of-life needs for people with Down syndrome. The goals of INCLUDE are to: -Understand health conditions that are common in people with Down syndrome -Improve collaboration on Down syndrome research -Increase the number of people studying Down syndrome -Involve more people with Down syndrome and their families—especially those from different backgrounds—in research This virtual workshop follows the listening sessions that we hosted in May 2022. Participants will include self-advocates, members of the Down syndrome community including governmental and agency partners, healthcare and service providers, researchers, and experts in diversity and inclusion. Author: NICHD Runtime: 5 hours