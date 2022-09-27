|
This is a future VideoCast event
You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.
|
DEIA Champions Speaker Series: The Historical Significance of Racial Equity in Health Outcomes
Drs. Odden and Taylor will share their expertise and perspectives on the historical significance of racial equity in health outcomes. The interactive session will include a moderated Q&A with NHLBI staff.
In support of NHLBI’s commitment to advancing inclusive excellence both within our leading-edge science and our workplace culture, NHLBI’s staff DEI Champions have organized a speaker series dedicated to fostering dialogue among colleagues and leading experts.
For more information go to https://intranet.nhlbi.nih.gov/news-events/calendar/deia-champions-speaker-series-the-historical-significance-of-racial-equity-in
|
This is a future VideoCast event
You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.
|
DEIA Champions Speaker Series: The Historical Significance of Racial Equity in Health Outcomes