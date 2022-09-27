Drs. Odden and Taylor will share their expertise and perspectives on the historical significance of racial equity in health outcomes. The interactive session will include a moderated Q&A with NHLBI staff. In support of NHLBI’s commitment to advancing inclusive excellence both within our leading-edge science and our workplace culture, NHLBI’s staff DEI Champions have organized a speaker series dedicated to fostering dialogue among colleagues and leading experts.

For more information go to https://intranet.nhlbi.nih.gov/news-events/calendar/deia-champions-speaker-series-the-historical-significance-of-racial-equity-in

NIH VideoCast - DEIA Champions Speaker Series: The Historical Significance of Racial Equity in Health Outcomes
Skip Navigation

DEIA Champions Speaker Series: The Historical Significance of Racial Equity in Health Outcomes

Air date: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 2:30:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Drs. Odden and Taylor will share their expertise and perspectives on the historical significance of racial equity in health outcomes. The interactive session will include a moderated Q&A with NHLBI staff. In support of NHLBI’s commitment to advancing inclusive excellence both within our leading-edge science and our workplace culture, NHLBI’s staff DEI Champions have organized a speaker series dedicated to fostering dialogue among colleagues and leading experts.

For more information go to https://intranet.nhlbi.nih.gov/news-events/calendar/deia-champions-speaker-series-the-historical-significance-of-racial-equity-in
Author: Dr. Michelle Odden and Dr. Herman Taylor
Runtime: 1 hour