You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

DEIA Champions Speaker Series: The Historical Significance of Racial Equity in Health Outcomes Air date: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 2:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Drs. Odden and Taylor will share their expertise and perspectives on the historical significance of racial equity in health outcomes. The interactive session will include a moderated Q&A with NHLBI staff. In support of NHLBI’s commitment to advancing inclusive excellence both within our leading-edge science and our workplace culture, NHLBI’s staff DEI Champions have organized a speaker series dedicated to fostering dialogue among colleagues and leading experts.



For more information go to https://intranet.nhlbi.nih.gov/news-events/calendar/deia-champions-speaker-series-the-historical-significance-of-racial-equity-in Author: Dr. Michelle Odden and Dr. Herman Taylor Runtime: 1 hour