NIMHD Director’s Seminar: Reducing Health Disparities in Hispanic Families--20 Years of Research, Lessons Learned, and Opportunities Air date: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Guillermo (Willy) Prado, Ph.D. is Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and Dean of the Graduate School at the University of Miami. His work focuses on the development, evaluation, and dissemination of parenting interventions for Hispanic youth and their families and has appeared in over 140 peer-reviewed articles and chapters. His talk will 1) highlight existing health disparities among Hispanic/Latinx youth and 2) provide an overview of a Familias Unidas, a preventive intervention for Hispanic sexual minority youth and their families Author: NIMHD Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes