You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Plasticity, Abstraction and Variability: Lessons from Studying People Born Blind or Without Hands Air date: Monday, September 12, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This seminar is part of the 2022-2023 NIH Neuroscience Seminar Series. The series is held on most Mondays from from September2022 through June 2023.



For more information go to https://research.ninds.nih.gov/seminars-events/neuroscience-seminar-series Author: Ella Striem-Amit, PhD Runtime: 1 hour