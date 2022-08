You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

COVID-19 SIG talk with Jesse Bloom Air date: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Jesse Bloom studies evolution using viruses and viral proteins as models. Specifically focusing on the fast-evolving influenza virus, Bloom aims to understand how mutations in viral genes shape the pathogen’s ability to infect and spread. He uses computational biology and real-world data to build evolutionary models and examine different scales of viral evolution, from evolution within a single host to evolution on a global scale. In doing so, Bloom addresses both fundamental and translational questions, including those with relevance to developing more effective seasonal flu vaccines.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/covid-19-sig Author: Jesse Bloom, Ph.D., Fred Hutch Runtime: 1 hour