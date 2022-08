You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Understanding adaptive immunity and immune memory to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 RNA vaccines, with lessons for vaccines against other pathogens Air date: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Shane Crotty, Ph.D., and his team study immunity against infectious diseases. They investigate how the immune system remembers infections and vaccines. By remembering infections and vaccines, the body is protected from becoming infected in the future. Vaccines are one of the most cost-effective medical treatments in modern civilization and are responsible for saving millions of lives. Yet, good vaccines are very difficult to design, and very few new vaccines have been made in the past 10 years. A better understanding of immune memory will facilitate the ability to make new vaccines. Dr. Tony Fauci, NIH, referred to some of the Crotty lab work as “exceedingly important to the field of immunogen design.”



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/covid-19-sig Author: Shane Crotty, Ph.D., La Jolla Institute Runtime: 1 hour