You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH IRB Expectations for Returning Secondary Genomic Findings to Research Participants NIH Only Air date: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our speakers are Sara Hull, PhD and Ben Berkman, JD, MPH who both have joint appointments in the National Human Genome Research Institute and the NIH Department of Bioethics. They will address the following: • Explain why a standardized approach is necessary across the IRP • Define the scope and breadth of the expectation/responsibility to return findings • Discuss additional ethical issues raised by returning secondary genomic findings • Provide a timeframe and plan for operationalizing these changes Author: Sara Hull, PhD and Ben Berkman, JD, MPH Runtime: 1 hour