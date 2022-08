You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH CFC Halloween Charity Fair and Costume Contest - October 2022 NIH Only Air date: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Join us for the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) Halloween Charity Fair and Costume Contest. The CFC is the federal government’s largest workplace giving campaign, and an opportunity to support one or more of the 5,000 charities participating in this year’s campaign. The Halloween Charity Fair and Costume Contest will be a combination of information and fun. Three charities will talk about their mission and show how your generous donations make a difference. The costume contest will feature up to 20 contestants and will provide fun and entertainment. To remain in compliance with the on-going global pandemic, this year’s event will be virtual, fun and open to everyone. We look forward to you joining us! The CFC officially started on September 1, 2022 and ends on January 14, 2023. The National CFC theme is “You Can Be the Face of Change.” Please join us to learn more about the CFC campaign and how your support brings healing and hope to the people and causes that need it most.



For more information go to https://cfc.nih.gov/ Author: NIMHD Leadership, CFC Charities and Contestants Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes