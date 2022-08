You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The Gut Microbiome and Dietary Acculturation among U.S. Immigrants Air date: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The seminar will explore the role of the dietary acculturation process among U.S. immigrants and its influence on the changes in the gut microbiome and possible associations with increased disease risk. It is a collaboration between the Microbiome, Diet, and Health Interrelationships and Nutrition and Health Disparities Implementation Working Groups. These workings groups, along with five other groups focused on different topic areas, are charged with implementing the Strategic Plan for NIH Nutrition Research. Author: Moderator: Rashmi Sinha, PhD, Speakers: Brandilyn Peters-Samuelson, PhD, Robert Kaplan, PhD, and Justin Sonnenburg, PhD Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes