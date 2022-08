You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The 2022 NHLBI and OASH State of the Science in Transfusion Medicine Symposium Air date: Monday, August 29, 2022, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Hosted by The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of NIH and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health (OASH) of the Department of Health and Human Services, the purpose is to identify current basic, translational, and clinical research priorities, that if addressed in the next 3-10 years, would increase and diversify the volunteer blood donor pool, identify which blood products from which donors would best match the needs of specific recipient populations, and help ensure safe and effective transfusion strategies. Six working groups have identified draft research priorities: 1) Blood donors and the supply; 2) Optimizing transfusion outcomes for recipients; 3) Emerging infections; 4) Mechanistic aspects of components and transfusion; 5) New methods in computational science for transfusion; and 6) Donor and blood recipient health disparities in transfusion medicine.



For more information go to https://www.isbtweb.org/events/nhlbi-state-of-the-science-in-transfusion-medicine-2022-workshop.html Author: NHLBI Runtime: 5 hours