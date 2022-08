You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NHLBI Obesity, Nutrition, and Physical Activity Seminar: Weight Stigma, Internalization, and Health: Opportunities for Intervention NIH Only Air date: Friday, September 16, 2022, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In this one-hour webinar, Dr. Rebecca L. Pearl, Ph.D., will present her recent research on "Weight Stigma, Internalization, and Health: Opportunities for Intervention." Dr. Pearl is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Clinical and Health Psychology and Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Florida (UF) College of Public Health and Health Professions. She directs the Body Image and Stigma Laboratory at UF, which investigates health- and appearance-based stigma and associated health outcomes. Dr. Pearl was previously an Assistant Professor of Psychology in Psychiatry and Director of Research at the University of Pennsylvania Center for Weight and Eating Disorders, where she maintains an Adjunct appointment. Author: NHLBI Obesity Working Group Runtime: 1 hour