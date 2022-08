You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

HEAL Multi-Disciplinary Working Group (MDWG) Air date: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Multi-Disciplinary Working Group serves as a fact-finding body of experts external to NIH to provide input to guide Helping to End Addiction Long-termĀ® Initiative, or NIH HEAL InitiativeĀ®, research. The working group assists the NIH Institute and Center (IC) Advisory Councils to help ensure that NIH HEAL Initiative research meets the bold, trans-NIH goals for the initiative. Its meetings serve as a forum to engage partners in the private sector and research community, provide a transparent venue for stakeholders and members of the public, and help facilitate exchange of scientific information among NIH HEAL Initiative projects. Author: OD Runtime: 45 minutes