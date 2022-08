You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH HEAL Sickle Cell Disease and Pain Management Technical Assistance Webinar Air date: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Join the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Helping to End Addiction Long-term® Initiative, or NIH HEAL Initiative®, to learn about two funding opportunity announcements (FOAs) for studies on sickle cell disease (SCD) pain management—one for clinical trials on the efficacy or effectiveness of pain management approaches and one for pragmatic trials or implementation studies in health care systems that serve the SCD population. RFA-AT-23-001 Funding Opportunity Announcement—HEAL Initiative: Pragmatic and Implementation Studies for the Management of Sickle Cell Disease Pain (UG3/UH3, Clinical Trials Optional) RFA-AT-23-002 Funding Opportunity Announcement—HEAL Initiative: Sickle Cell Disease Pain Management Trials Utilizing the Pain Management Effectiveness Research Network Cooperative Agreement (UG3/UH3, Clinical Trial Required) This webinar is intended for potential applicants who want to learn more about the funding opportunities. NIH program and review staff will provide a comprehensive overview of the two FOAs, discuss the types of proposals appropriate for each FOA, review application requirements, including requirements specific to the UG3/UH3 funding mechanism, and address questions from webinar participants. Participation in this webinar is optional and is not required for application submission. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute are leading this initiative on SCD pain management, with support from other NIH Institutes, Centers, and Offices. NCCIH is hosting this technical assistance webinar.



The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute are leading this initiative on SCD pain management, with support from other NIH Institutes, Centers, and Offices. NCCIH is hosting this technical assistance webinar.