You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Blueprint for Neuroscience Research on Interoception Functional Neural Circuits Inaugural Annual Investigator Meeting 2022 Air date: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 11:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The first NIH Annual Investigator meeting on Functional Neural Circuits of Interoception will be held on September 29th, 2022. This meeting will feature seven studies funded by the NIH Blueprint for Neuroscience Research: Functional Neural Circuits of Interoception, as well as selected studies on interoception funded by the subsequent Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Promoting Research on Interoception and Its Impact on Health and Disease, the NIH BRAIN Initiative, and NIH Director’s Pioneer Award (PA) Program. The focus will be on pre-clinical functional neural circuit analysis of interoception using multiple mammalian model systems and will discuss: • Digestive System-Brain Connections • Pulmonary-Cardiovascular Systems-Brain Connections • Metabolic, Immune, Muscular, and Multiple Systems-Brain Connections Author: Wen Chen, NCCIH Runtime: 5 hours, 30 minutes